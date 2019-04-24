Charlotte trailed 13-1 after four innings and could not pull off a comeback as the Niners fell to the Demon Deacons 18-6.

Wake Forest (25-17) got off to a hot start in the first inning as their first three batters managed to get on base. Chris Lanzilli hit an RBI single to bring in the first run of the game. Wake Forest scored two more runs in the first off of an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly to left field. The Demon Deacons scored three more runs in the third inning which started with an RBI single into right field from Bobby Seymour. Michael Ludowig capped off the third inning with a two-RBI double to increase the lead to 6-0.

Wake Forest increased their lead to double digits with a seven-run inning in the fourth. The Demon Deacons started off the inning with seven straight batters getting on base, which led to three RBIs off two singles and another run scored off a hit by pitch. Shane Muntz finished off the inning with a three-run homerun to extend the lead to 13-0.

Charlotte (14-25-1) got on the board in the bottom half of the fourth when Todd Elwood scored off a wild pitch. Charlotte scored another run in the sixth inning when Tate Pennington hit an RBI single into right field.

Wake Forest continued to score runs in the seventh inning when the Demon Deacons recorded three homeruns. Bruce Steel hit a two-run blast to start off the inning while Cole McNamee and Muntz each hit solo shots to left field. Wake Forest recorded one more run in the eight inning off a single from Chase Mascolo, which extended the lead to 18-2.

Charlotte started chipping away at the lead in the final two innings but the deficit was too much for the Niners to mount a comeback. The Niners scored their second run off a wild pitch in the eight inning along with two more runs off an RBI single from Pennington and an RBI groundout from Josh Haney. Charlotte scored the last run of the night when Patrick Wheeler hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth.

Seymour and Muntz each recorded two hits for the Demon Deacons and combined for nine RBIs on the night. Tyler Wilt pitched five strong innings for Wake Forest as he recorded three strikeouts, allowed four hits and allowed one unearned run off of a wild pitch.

Pennington and Haney each had two hits for the Niners and combined for three RBIs. Charlotte struggled pitching as they allowed 20 hits, four walks and four homeruns.

Charlotte will play their next game when the Niners travel to Florida to take on the FIU Panthers in a three-game series where game one is slated to start on Friday, Apr. 24 at 7 p.m.