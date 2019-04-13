The men’s baseball game had an hour earlier start time to avoid a rain out at Hayes Stadium. The Charlotte 49ers faced the Rice Owls in a conference matchup. The Niners tried to improve on their 12-19-1 overall record and 3-8-1 in conference. Charlotte’s opponent Rice came into the game with a 12-21 overall record and 5-7 in conference. The Niners were easily handled by Rice, falling 19-4.

Rice had 10 runs from six hits at the end of the second inning. The 10 runs were compiled from two grand slams, and two walks with bases loaded. Starting Niner pitcher, Ryan Czanstkowski was replaced by relief pitcher Ethan Earhart. Earhart closed out the inning with two strike outs.

The Niners tried to come back with their own offense, when Josh Haney hit a home run over the trees in right field, scoring two runs. The score at the bottom of the second was 10-3 in favor of Rice.

Charlotte’s defense could only limit Rice to nine runs over the next six innings. At the end of the eighth inning, the score was 19-4.

The final score was 19-4 with the Rice Owls on top. The Niners record drops to 12-20-1 with their conference record at 3-9-1.

Charlotte’s next game of the series against Rice is Saturday, April 13th at 2 p.m. at Hayes Stadium.