I certainly have experienced an improvement in my organization and proactivity since moving to this method. I began Journaling in May 2018 and still regularly consult and add to my journal. As a student, part-time employee, and a TA, there is simply too much going on in my life for me to remember it off the top of my head. My bullet journal is simple to follow and easy to read, so with a quick glance I can visualize all my obligations for that day, week and month. Many of you are in the exact same position. It’s overwhelming to try to tackle all of our responsibilitieswithout guidance. The Bullet Journal, for me, has been the most effective method of organization above other pre-formatted planners and agendas because I am the one originating all of the information. Instead of buying a (probably overpriced) planner that has already done all of the work for you, Bullet Journaling is an exercise in taking control of your schedule and how you maintain it, and I genuinely believe that I have more precision, clarity and discipline when it comes to organizing my life.