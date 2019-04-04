The best thing about the bullet journal is that it is completely personalized. One of the most frustrating things is buying a planner that already has the dates laid out for you but being unable to use half of it because the months don’t line up with the school year. When my classes start in August, why is it so hard to find a planner that doesn’t start in January of that year? Bullet journaling allows you to determine your own timeline. The majority of store-bought competitors have pre-determined templates with categories that many of us won’t find necessary and which simply waste space and paper, sitting unused between the pages we actually utilize. Most students in 2019 have no need for an address book or phone number section, and yet they are repeatedly shoehorned into all planners. Bullet Journals, on the other hand, allow you to optimize the usage of your journal by allowing you complete freedom on what to include and what not to. You can simply keep it to a monthly spread or you could dedicate pages to mood tracking, goals, fitness, reading lists and other such things.