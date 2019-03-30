I have a long history of loving U2. My uncle was a big fan of the group and him often playing their music around me is why I became fond of the group. I obviously love the classics such as “The Joshua Tree,” “Achtung Baby,” “War” and “The Unforgettable Fire” as well as their lesser-known (and more daring) material on albums such as “Boy,” “Zooropa” and “Pop.”

However, many of my peers best remember them for releasing their 2014 album “Songs of Innocence” where it was preemptively downloaded onto everyone’s iPhone. Many people were angry as Apple made removing the album not an easy task.

Now I never got direct insults, but the way people talk about them in front of me makes it seem like they’re having a slight dig at me for loving them. I could be misinterpreting and overthinking this, but I find it sad since I’ve never done that towards any of their favorite musicians.

And it doesn’t stop there; in online music communities which I’m a part of, I find that many people doing the same thing. Except it’s a lot of worse. People have made memes and negative comments on this band (and particularly towards lead singer Bono). Some of them, however, is a bit unnecessary.

I get that it’s tiresome to see Bono talk about whatever political issue he is crazy about. I do too. The obvious solution to this is to not listen to them. Simple as that. But then there are some that take a shot at The Edge (the guitarist) over his abilities to play guitar compared to the likes of Eddie Van Halen or Slash.

To keep it short, Edge is not like Slash. There is nothing wrong with those types of guitarists, but Edge is the type who cares more about the song than his own technical abilities. Take a look at “Bad,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” or “The Fly.” The simplicity of his style built alongside his mastery of effect pedals creates beautiful melodies and soundscapes coming out of.

Unfortunately, these are only classic songs. U2 hasn’t put out a recent album that can remind the people of how special they can be. Personally, the last time they showed it was 2000’s “All That You Can’t Leave Behind,” which was backed by tracks such as “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and “Kite.” 2004’s “How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb” felt a bit inconsistent, while the last three albums (from 2009’s “No Line On the Horizon” to 2017’s “Songs of Experience”) haven’t been convincing and stagnant in my eyes.

It’s a little sad because some people don’t really take the time to see what made this band so special. Listen to the aforementioned albums. Search up some of their live performances on YouTube. At least understand U2’s significance in music even if you don’t personally dig it.

For fans who are like me, the solution to dealing with all of this is to ignore them. In the words of musician Noel Gallagher, “I don’t give a f*** what you think about them anymore.” Matter of fact, you might as well play the song “Numb” off of “Zooropa” when you’re dealing with them. That song fits perfectly for when you’re dealing with so much nonsense in your life.

You can apply this to whatever musician or actor or movie that you love whom everyone seems to hate. All you have to do is to just not care about them. They can say what they want. I know for certain that I’m going to continue loving U2 for the rest of my life.

Listen to U2’s music on Spotify: