On Tuesday, Mar. 19, Charlotte Baseball took on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Niners had a slow start, after being down 0-9 to the Demon Deacons in just the second inning. A three-run homer from Brendan Tinsman in the first, plus another run, gave Wake the early lead. Five runs in the second, more than doubled their lead to make the hole even bigger for the 49ers to have to dig themselves out of.

Wake had their bats going right away in the top of the first, scoring four runs and Charlotte couldn’t come up with an answer. Wake Forest’s offense quickly returned, to score five more runs in the second. Charlotte did not score until the fourth inning while at that point, they were down 0-12. The 49ers produced some offense after a home run from Dominick Cammarata brought Harris Yett in and got the Niners on the board with two points.

In the fifth, a double from Yett racked up two RBIs to make the score 4-13 because Wake scored again as well. The sixth and seventh innings were fast and scoreless for both teams. In the eighth inning, Wake Forest scored, and so did Charlotte. The same two guys for Charlotte scored again, Cammarata and Yett which made the score 6-14. Cammarata batted an average of .375 for the night and Yett batted .390, the highest for the 49ers against Wake Forest. The final score ended up being 6-14 as the ninth inning was not played.

Charlotte Baseball continues to go back and forth with wins and losses, their overall record is now 10-9.

Catch the 49ers at Hayes Stadium for a three-game series this weekend March 22-24 against Marshall.