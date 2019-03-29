WARNING: The following review contains spoilers for “BIG FUN.”

Riverdale’s latest episode sees the show feature their second-ever musical. This one is based on the 1989 film “Heathers”, which has brought concerns to the parents of Riverdale students as the musical is about violence and suicide and the previous musical saw someone get killed.

With Evelyn (Zoé De Grand Maison) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) being a part of the production team, conflict within the cast is imminent. With Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) problems with Evelyn (since she is a member of the Farm) while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni are still fresh from their breakup. Betty’s case with the Farm is one of the most interesting parts of the episode.

While the musical parts definitely provide a break from the conflict that is displayed, sometimes it can be overbearing with the sensual dance moves, and the fact that I saw Jughead (Cole Sprouse) singing, felt a bit uneasy to watch. Don’t get me wrong, the choreography is great along with the musical choices, but seeing Jughead singing seems out of character, it is even more evident with him being dragged into it at the end.

Speaking of Jughead, we see that he continues his mission to stop his mother’s drug trade. Apparently, Gladys (Gina Gershon) made his former trailer home into a drug lab which obviously left him rattled. Seeing him so conflicted about the fact that his childhood home was turned into a drug lab headed by his own mother has brought overwhelming emotions onto him. Unfortunately, his singing parts ruined it for me because I would love to have seen an emotional scene with him and Betty instead since it can remind us why they are considered to be the best pairing of the entire cast.

Speaking of pairings, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) decided to split up after Hiram found out that she sold off his drugs while he was in the hospital and hired someone to kill him. Because of this, their daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns towards Reggie (Charles Melton) for comfort. Reggie is unsure if it is the right thing to do, especially after questioning about what he means to Veronica considering that they slept together after learning that her parents had to split. Ultimately, Reggie decides to call it off.

Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Josie’s (Ashleigh Murray) relationship is made known. While Josie is hesitant to make it official, Archie thinks that it will be okay. I do wonder how this pairing will turn out especially as Josie hasn’t been getting the spotlight prior to now. This felt like an odd pairing that may not last long, but there’s a chance I could be wrong.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger where the cast would play “Seventeen” on opening night. What follows are slow, synchronized claps from Evelyn’s father, Edgar (Chad Michael Murray) and the other members of the Farm. This strange clap has left both the cast and the families of the Jones and Lodges confused. The Farm is quite a weird lot, but somehow I don’t find them as threatening as the Gargoyles were. We will hopefully find out more in the next episode. Overall, this episode gave a nice change of pace with the musical that can add some fun to the season, especially it can ease up viewers for the next episode.

You can catch new Riverdale episodes on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the CW channel.