On Mar. 26, the Charlotte 49ers looked to break even at 12-12 (.500) while taking on the Clemson Tigers at BB&T Ballpark. The game was a rollercoaster for the 49ers.

Right off the bat, the Tigers scored one in the first inning. Following two pitching changes for Charlotte and a scoreless second, a three-run third inning for Clemson made it 4-0. In the bottom of the third, Todd Elwood singled to left-field and Harris Yett followed with an RBI homer to make it 4-2. It was Yett’s 22nd RBI and fifth HR.

With scoreless fourth and fifth innings, the sixth sparked something for the Niners. In the top of the sixth, Charlotte switched pitchers for the fifth time, from Will Palinkas to Colby Bruce. Clemson was held. With back to back hits from Drew Ober and Austin Lynch, Dominick Cammarata walked to load the bases. Clemson changed pitchers from Jacob Hennessey to Holt Jones.

Cammarata advanced to second on a passed ball and Ober scored. Tommy Bullock flied out to right-field and gave Lynch the chance to score. At the end of the sixth, the score was tied 4-4 with the Niners right back in the game.

In the top of the seventh, Tiger, Bo Majkowski singled to right-field and racked up an RBI as well, making the score 5-4. Bruce got out of the inning with one run, two hits, and three left on base.

Another pitching change came for Charlotte when Mason Herbert came in for Bruce in the top of the eighth. Two runs came for Clemson following a stolen base by Logan Davidson, 7-4. Spencer Ard came in to pitch for Herbert. After Davidson scored, the bases were loaded for the Tigers with two outs. A run walked in to make the score 8-4 going into the ninth.

Ethan Earhart came in to pitch for Ard to get out of the ninth with no more runs. The Niners had one more chance to catch up and they added one run to the score to make it a final of 8-5.

With eight pitchers for Charlotte and three for Clemson, the Tigers came out on top.

When asked post-game about the mentality of the Charlotte pitchers on the mound, Coach Hibbs said, “We’ve been in this environment a lot before so they should be comfortable. It becomes a game of attrition and the more depth you have in your line up, the better chance you have to be successful.”

The 49ers will play WKU in Bowling Green Mar. 29-31.