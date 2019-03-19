The Charlotte 49ers men’s and women’s track and field programs participated in the Charlotte 49er Classic Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 16 at the Irwin Belk and Track Center.

Day One: Upperclassmen set the pace

In the first five events of the men’s decathlon, junior Robert Yardley led all competitors with 3,274 points. Yardley managed to set new personal records in the long jump and shot-put events finishing first overall in both. The Florida native finished fourth in the 400m, third in the 100m and second in the high jump.

Senior Desirae Rowell paced the field in the women’s heptathlon with 2,999 points through the first four events. The Cary High school alum placed first in the women’s 200m with a time of 25.55 seconds. She placed first in shot put as well setting a new personal record for the event. The biology major also placed third in the high jump (1.60m / 5 feet, 3 inches) and fifth in the 100m hurdles.

Junior Amaka Awuruonye placed second in the women’s heptathlon 24 points behind Rowell with 2,975. Awuruonye set a new personal record as she led the field to the finish in the 200m at a mark of 25.75 seconds. The Charlottean set a new personal record in the shot put as well. The junior also recorded a first-place finish in the high jump at 1.69m (5′ feet, 6.5 inches). She also placed fourth overall in the 100m hurdles.

Senior Taylor Parcells had a day finishing with 2,579 points. The Jersey native came in fourth place in the high jump and fifth in the shot put.

These upperclassmen astonished on day one of the 49er Classic.

Day Two: All-around team effort

Day two of the 49er classic saw four Niners earn individual victories; Robert Yardley, Amaka Awuruonye, Stevan Veselinovic, and Jade Jordan.

Yardley earned an individual win in the men’s decathlon remaining atop the boards. The senior set new personal records in the men’s decathlon in the long jump and shot-put events, discus, pole vault and javelin throw. The Bolles high school alum placed first in discus to boot. Yardley also finished second in the high jump, third in the 100m, and fourth in the 400m.

Awuruonye was victorious in the women’s heptathlon with a total of 4,664 points. The junior recorded a first-place finish in the high jump at 1.69m (5 feet, 6.5 inches), second in the long jump (5.33m / 17 feet, 6 inches), second in the 800m and she was fourth overall in the 100m hurdles.

Sophomore Jade Jordan won the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.76m (18 feet, 10.75 inches). Senior Carlecia Spivey recorded a new personal best as she came in second at 5.66m (18 feet, 7 inches). Junior Torri Weathers finished tenth place, while Freshman Madison Anderson set a new personal record in the event.

Rowell finished third overall in the heptathlon with 4,533 points. The senior wound up placing third in the high jump (1.60m / 5 feet, 3 inches), fourth in the 800m, fifth in the long jump and fifth in the 100m hurdles. Parcells competed as well finishing with 4,283 points. The senior recorded a new personal record in the javelin throw, finishing second with a throw of 36.09m (118 feet 5 inches), fourth-place finish in the high jump and fifth in the shot put.

Junior Jayon Woodard performed admirable as he won the men’s 100m in 10.51 seconds. Woodard’s time is currently the seventh-fastest time in program history.

Senior Steven Veselinovic exhibited his strength as he went on to win the men’s hammer throw with a 63.70m (209 feet, 0 inches) heave.

Junior Bridget Abbatiello and freshman Chandler Horton both recorded top-20 finishes. Horton in particular recorded her best finishing time in the event at 4:43.35.

Senior Markel Dalton finished second overall in the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.17m (23 feet, 6.25 inches), which is a personal-best.

The entire team was golden on the second day of the 49er classic.

Day Three: Wins and records

The third and final day of the 49er Classic resulted in 10 individual wins, nineteen top-five finishes, thirty-two top-10 finishes, and eighteen 49ers set new personal records, seven of which will move into the all-time top-10 for the program’s history.

Junior Terrell Adams was sensational winning twice, once in the shot put and the other in discus. The Raleigh natives shot put mark of 17.25m (56 feet, 7.25 inches) measured-in to be the third-best throw in program history. Adams’s winning throw in discus was a 54.94m (180 feet, 3 inches) heave.

Senior Sasha Dajia’s 17.09m (56 feet, 1 inch) toss garnered him a second-place finish behind Adams.

Redshirt senior Tom Nobles’ time of 8:23.62 in the men’s 3,000m earned him a first-place finish. Nobles’ time is a new personal best for him and it’s currently the fifth-fastest time in school history.

Sophomore Noah Shore led the 49ers in the 800m events finishing in third place with a time of 1:53.83. Junior Nolan Patrick had the next fastest time at 1:55.16.

Junior Alex Cornwell finished third in the men’s 3,000m finishing with a time of 8:27.32, which is now the eighth-best time in school history.

Sophomore Cemere Petty, senior Kiana Lee and Freshman Maya Singletary won the women’s 4x400m relay with a time of 3:38.91, which is the third-fastest time in program history.

Both the men’s and women’s 4x100m teams finished in first-place. The men’s team comprised of freshman Brent Carrol, redshirt junior Christian Bass, sophomore Nico Menzel and junior Jayon Woodard finished in 40.46 seconds. The women’s team included all senior runners; Cameren Pryor, Alex Council, NyAsia Daniels and Kyra Atkins won for the women.

Woodard had more individual success as he won the men’s 200m. His time of 20.95 seconds is the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Junior Justin Hollis leaped over the competition winning the men’s pole vault with a height clearance of 4.40m (14 feet, 5.25 inches).

Like Woodard, senior Markel Dalton found more individual success as well. The senior was triumphant in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.48m (50 feet, 9.5 inches).

Senior Keon Howe competed unattached but managed to earn first-place in the men’s pole vault invite with a clearance of 5.10m (16 feet, 8.75 inches).

Seven women Niners ran in the women’s 200m, each finished inside the top-30. Kianna Lee ran the fastest time at 24.55 seconds, which is a new personal best. The other runners that competed were Kristen Williams (24.71), NyAsia Daniels (24.83), Alex Council (24.86), junior Jasmine Parquet (25.28), Cemere Petty (25.48) and Tayler Grier (25.48).

Chandler Horton ran the ninth-fastest women’s 3,000m time in program history in 9:59.11, she finished third overall.

Freshman Jasmine Jenkins currently has the eighth-best women’s shot put in Charlotte history, as she finished fifth with a throw of 12.58m (41 feet, 3.25 inches).

The final day of the 49er Classic was one for the record books.

The Charlotte 49ers men’s and women’s track and field athletes came to perform, and that’s exactly what they did.