In the 49er’s last game of the 2018-19 men’s basketball season, they got themselves a win on the road at Rice. With senior, Jon Davis leading the Niners with 28 points, four others were in double-digits as well. Malik Martin had 16 points, Dravon Mangum had 11 points, Cooper Robb had 10 points and Jailan Haslem had 10 points.

The first half consisted of three ties and multiple lead changes. Going back and forth in the beginning of the first half, a good dunk by Haslem after a fast break gave the 49ers some momentum as they tied the score at 7-7. A free throw by Davis tied the game at 13, then it was the Owls for six straight points following that. Rice was leading 24-19 with 5:41 left when Charlotte finished out the half with 14 of the 20 points scored, ending the half with a 33-30 lead. Bo Blight was good for a layup inside the paint with 6 seconds left to give the Niners a three-point lead.

Rice took the momentum in the start of the second half after scoring the first eight points, making it 38-33. A nine-point deficit at 47-38 called for some extra work from the Niners. Robb connected on a three and Davis added a free throw to cut the deficit to five. With another five points from Davis and a dunk from Haslem, Charlotte had seven straight points to give them the lead at 51-49. After the score tied at 55, the 49ers went on a 15-0 scoring run making it known who was going to win the game. Senior, Davis scored 14 of the 20 points in the run. He ended his collegiate basketball career with 2,113 points, third on the 49er all-time scoring list.

“I am happy we got the win. It was a hard fought victory tonight. I am glad that I could end my college career on a win. I am going to miss this University. Charlotte is home. The community, the athletic department and the fans have accepted me. Charlotte is a second home for me,” said Davis post-game.

The Charlotte men’s basketball team ended their season with a win over Rice 78-70.