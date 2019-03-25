Keeping your living space organized and clean is not always the easiest thing in the world to do. Sometimes you just have one of those insanely busy weeks where you are jumping between school, work and extracurriculars. Other times, you may have organizing on your list of things to do…but just never get around to it. Why is it so important to maintain a clean and organized living space?

1) You’ll feel less stress. Have you ever been in such a rush to get to that 8 a.m. class that you simply cannot find what you’re looking for? Maybe it’s that textbook that you were using to study late into the night. Maybe it’s the jacket that you planned on wearing out for a chilly day. Maybe it’s the banana that you just set down for a second to get dressed before heading out the door and having breakfast-on-the-go.

Whatever the case may be, this stress can be resolved with some simple organization of your room and just a bit of cleaning. When you’re aware of where all your belongings are, you won’t have to scramble to find things at the last minute. You might not even think this is something causing you stress, but trust me, we’ve all been there and felt the pressure of the clock.

In the back of your mind, you probably know that you need to do a better job of organizing your space if things are a mess. This in itself is likely causing you unnecessary stress. It’s rather similar to the stress associated with procrastinating and can end up putting more on your plate that you realize.

2) You’ll be more productive. When doing work, it is important to have an area that is clean and organized so that you are productive and are actually able to come up with solid ideas. When your work area is a mess, you might find yourself fiddling with whatever is near you rather than actually doing the work you need to do. It’s really easy to be distracted when you have a massive stack of clothes on your desk or an assortment of papers that you don’t even need anymore.

A clean and open work environment is important to assure that you have plenty of room for all of your materials and so that nothing important has to take a backseat to the clutter in your area. If your primary work space happens to be your desk, a good habit to maintain is to only house items related to studying and work on the desk. This way, when you sit down ready to study, you won’t have distractions all over the place and can stick to your work.

3) It will help you stick to your routines. Have you ever had a messy room that really just throws everything in your life into a state of disarray? Perhaps the disorganized room itself isn’t causing that, but it certainly doesn’t help. By having a cluttered room, you may feel less motivated to stay on track with your responsibilities, such as attending class and doing homework.

A good solution to this is to regularly clean and organize your room. By fitting this into your schedule, you’ll have specific time set aside to declutter your space and keep things on track. If you don’t set aside some time for your organization efforts, the odds are that your space will only get messier and you will only get more stressed and out of whack.

Staying organized is not always the easiest thing in the world. Life comes at you fast and you may find yourself overwhelmed with all of life’s responsibilities. With that being said, maintaining a clean and organized living space is HUGE. By just setting aside a small amount of time to clean and organized your living area, you will surely find that you have a major weight off your shoulder that you didn’t even fully realize was there to begin with. It may not seem like much, but the simple act of maintaining your living space is crucial for holding onto some semblance of stability in your life.