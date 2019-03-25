Know why you’re doing it.

Some people try to transition into a vegan or vegetarian diet just because it’s trendy, but that is not a good reason and will not help you enjoy the process. In order to transition into a plant-based diet you will enjoy, you need to understand your convictions and motivations behind doing it. For example, what made me want to transition into a vegetarian diet almost three years ago was doing research and finding out just how bad the meat industry is for the environment. I’ve always considered myself an environmentalist; I’ve always recycled, used reusable grocery bags and reused basically anything I am able to. I felt like a hypocrite if I continued to contribute to this industry that didn’t look out for the environment like I aimed to.





That was my motivation; everyone has different ones. For some people, it’s the environment; for others, it’s the animal cruelty. If you are even remotely interested in a plant-based diet, do research and find out what would motivate you. Without your own convictions, it won’t be an enjoyable process. Find your convictions and motivations and then plan out your new lifestyle!