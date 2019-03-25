Are you looking for ways to be kinder to the planet with just small choices each day? Do you find yourself throwing things away then thinking maybe you could have reused them? Do you think you could be all around more eco-friendly in your living area? Here are a few simple choices you can make in order to be kinder to the environment in your living space.

Use a reusable water bottle.

This small thing makes a huge difference in the environment. Even if you can’t afford an expensive reusable water bottle, reusing a cheap plastic water bottle is one of the best things you can do for the planet. Make sure you remember to take it with you everywhere so you’re not forced to buy a one use water bottle somewhere!

Use reusable grocery bags.

Yes, these cost money, but you can also use tote bags you already have as well as buying the cheapest ones at the store, which are sometimes only 75 cents or so. Make sure you remember to bring them when you go grocery shopping or else it’s just a waste!

Stop using paper towels.

I know this one is a little strange, but ultimately, some households go through paper towels way too fast. One way to limit your paper and plastic usage is to just not buy paper towels; this forces you to use rags and towels and then wash them, which is better for the environment.

Reuse absolutely anything you can.

This one sounds obvious, but it’s not. The best thing we can do for the environment is reuse things that are normally only used once. You can use a pasta jar as a change jar or to hold good memories from the year — or even decorate it and make it a sugar jar! I have a large container of Old Fashioned Oats at my apartment right now and I am just thinking of different things I can clean the container out and use it for. Before throwing things away or recycling them, just think: is there anything I could use this for?