Charlotte played their first conference series of the season and won two of the three games on the road against Old Dominion.

Game 1: Charlotte 11, Old Dominion 8

Drew Ober started off the first game with a lead-off home run to give the Niners an early lead. His teammates followed him up with two more runs scored in the first inning. With Charlotte leading 4-2, Bryce Windham and Andy Garriola each had two RBI hits for the Monarchs which gave them a 6-4 lead after the second inning. Rafi Vazquez responded for Charlotte by hitting a home run in the third inning to cut the lead down to one run.

With Charlotte trailing 7-5 in the fifth inning, Vazquez hit a single into right field, which brought in two more runs to tie the game. However, the Monarchs responded in the seventh inning when Will Morgan hit a double to bring in another run.

Charlotte’s best inning of the night came in the eighth when the Niners started the inning off with bases loaded and no outs. Harris Yett hit a two RBI single, which was followed up by a sacrifice bunt from Tommy Bullock which brought in another run. Carson Johnson hit an RBI single to bring in the fourth run of the inning, which gave the Niners an 11-8 lead. Colby Bruce entered the game to pitch for the Niners and did not allow a run, which helped Charlotte secure the victory.

Will Palinkas earned his first win as a Niner after pitching 2.2 innings and only allowing one run. Bruce earned a save for closing the game with two scoreless innings.

Game 2: Charlotte 8, Old Dominion 7

The Monarchs took an early 3-0 lead in game two, when two Monarchs hit solo home runs. Old Dominion started off the game pitching well, as the Monarchs didn’t allow a Charlotte run in the first four innings. However, Charlotte scored their first run of the game in the fifth when Yett hit a sacrifice fly.

Charlotte started batting well in the sixth inning when the Niners scored three runs that started with an RBI single from Bullock. The final two runs of the inning were scored off of a single from Todd Elwood and a sacrifice fly from Ober. However, Old Dominion responded by scoring three runs of their own in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

With Charlotte trailing 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning, Charlotte had bases loaded and Josh Haney earned an RBI walk to tie the game at 7 a piece, which sent the game into extra innings.

Three innings went by and the game was still tied until Charlotte broke the tie in the 13th inning when Jacob Whitley hit a single to bring in the go-ahead run. Bullock followed Whitley by bringing in another run to give the Niners an 8-6 lead. Old Dominion scored one run in the bottom half of the inning but could not get another run, as Charlotte earned another win on the road.

Game 3: Charlotte 0, Old Dominion 10

The third game of the series was not pretty for the Niners, as they were shutout for the first time this season. Charlotte committed three errors in the game, which ultimately led to runs scored for the Monarchs.

Charlotte kept the game tied through the first two innings, but Old Dominion scored three runs in the third inning, with the RBIs comping from Matt Burch, Windham and Vinnie Pasquantino. In the fourth inning, Tommy Bell hit a two-run home run to extend the Monarch lead. The Monarchs recorded two more runs in the fifth inning off of a single from Garriola and a sacrifice fly Will Morgan.

The Monarchs took a double-digit lead in the seventh inning, when two runs scored off of an error from the Niners. Ryan Teschko hit an RBI single into right field which gave the Monarchs their 10th run of the game. The game was called after seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

Charlotte only managed to record four hits in the game and no base runners reached third base. The hits came from Ober, Elwood, Yett and Dominick Cammarata.

Charlotte returns to action when the Niners take on Wake Forest on the road on Tuesday, Mar. 19 at 6 p.m.