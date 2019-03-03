Game 1: Charlotte 14, Wagner 6

After the Friday game against Wagner was cancelled, Charlotte dominated on Saturday, March 2 winning by eight in only five innings and setting a new season high in runs (14) and hits (18).

With Charlotte starting down 0-2 to Wagner after the first inning, the 49ers got their bats going in the third. Two girls on base with Katie Manring up to bat is never a good sign for the other team. Manring has 15 RBIs on the season, two of which she gained while at bat in the bottom of the third. Imani Rochelle singled to shortstop. Then, Lizzy Birch had a three-run homer to left field, getting Rochelle and Manring in to make the score 6-2.

Wagner had no answer from the explosive 49er offense.

In the bottom of the fourth, Meredith Harris racked up two RBIs after Spenser Gray and Kiersten Berrier scored, making it 8-2.

Charlotte settled down and Wagner came back in the top of the fifth inning with four RBIs to make it 8-6. Although, the 49er offense was not worried. After Birch was hit by a pitch, she stole second and was closer to scoring position. Freshman Bailey Vannoy came in to pinch hit for Raegan Thompson and doubled for an RBI. Four more RBIs made the score 14-6 to end the game.

Game 2: Charlotte 0, Valparaiso 8

Coming off a big win, Charlotte looked to break even at 7-7 (.500). The Niners could not handle the offensive front that Valparaiso put up. Manring prolonged her active hitting, along with Berrier but it wasn’t enough to get by the Crusaders.

The Crusaders first two runs were unearned, one on an error from Charlotte. The 49ers started down 0-2. In the top of the second, Manring doubled to second and Vannoy flied out to centerfield. Birch then grounded out, leaving Manring stranded on third, in scoring position.

Valparaiso scored another run in the third, and five runs in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 0-8. The Niner offense could not come up with anything to spike some offense and the game was called.

The next game will be in Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 12:30 p.m.