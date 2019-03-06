The Charlotte 49ers fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 9-0 in five innings on Tuesday, March 5.

North Carolina took an early lead in the first inning on a grand slam from Tar Heel Hannah George. Carolina led off the second with a trio of hits by Campbell Hutcherson, Lead Murray and Kiani Ramsey. With the bases loaded for a second time of the day, George hit an RBI single to center to bring in two more runs.

The Tar Heels added two more runs in the third with a Hutcherson double to left and a two-run single by Ramsey down left field, increasing Carolina’s lead to eight. George hit her second home run of the day down left field in the fourth to finalize the score at 9-0.

Charlotte collected four hits on the day, with hits coming from Meredith Harris, Imani Rochelle, Lizzy Birch and Kiersten Berrier.

Charlotte will head down to El Paso this weekend for their first conference series of the season to take on the UTEP Miners, with Saturday being a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.