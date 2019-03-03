The Charlotte women’s basketball team earned their fourth win-in-a-row after topping FIU on Saturday, Mar 2. A remarkable performance from Jade Phillips led the 49ers to their third road win.

Phillips had another double-double with career highs in points (32) and rebounds (15). She went 14-24 overall and 10 of her 15 rebounds were on defense.

Charlotte started with all the momentum after getting off to a 7-3 lead over the Panthers. A three-pointer from Mariah Linney at with 5:05 left in the first quarter made the lead go from one to four. A lay-up from Phillips in the paint started the night off for her after making the score 10-4. FIU came back late in the first to end it at 12-8.

Linney started off the second quarter with another shot from downtown, pushing the lead to seven. The Panthers went on a 6-0 scoring run trying to close the gap. The star of the night ended the FIU run by driving the paint and scoring two. With 5:03 left in the half, a fast-break called for a jumper from Bre’Osha Scott, giving FIU the lead at 20-19. Phillips scored the last eight points for the 49ers, putting them on top 25-24 at half.

Phillips started the second half, just like she ended the first. She went on a scoring run for Charlotte again, but this time it was 12 points. The lead was 15, at 41-26 with 4:01 left in the third. FIU would not go away though, they went on another run, this one was 10-0.

Starting the fourth on top at 46-38, FIU got within two with 3:08 left in the game after going on a 7-0 run. Phillips last drive to the paint made for a five-point lead and two drained free throws each from Jada McMillian and Octavia Jett-Wilson ended the game at 62-53. It was a big win for the 49ers as they look to improve their seed for the C-USA Tournament.

“It’s not just the stats, it’s Jade’s urgency. The results come statistically but she really challenged our team to play better and they did,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra post-game, regarding Phillip’s performance.

The next game will be at Halton Arena for Senior Night on Thursday, Mar. at 7 p.m.