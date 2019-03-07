The Arkansas Razorbacks used a five-run sixth inning to capitalize on their 9-2 win over the Charlotte 49ers. The game was originally a two-game series, but the weather led to the series being reduced to just one game.

Arkansas took the early lead in the second. Razorbacks Dominic Fletcher and Casey Opitz would start the inning with walks, with Fletcher eventually scoring on a Jack Kenley sacrifice fly out to right field. The Razorbacks scored again in the fifth, with an infield single which would lead to a second run after an RBI double by Christian Franklin.

Arkansas increased their run total to seven in the sixth inning. Trevor Ezell would lead off the inning with a solo home run. With two outs remaining, Jacob Nesbit singled to right center field which would bring Opitz to home plate. Christian Franklin followed this with a triple down right center field to bring two more runners down home plate, with Franklin scoring on the balk. Another two-run home run by Fletcher in the seventh increased Arkansas’s lead by nine.

Charlotte finally ended the shutout in the ninth inning. With one-out remaining, Tate Pennington, Jesse Gonzales and Dominick Cammarata loaded the bases with back-to-back walks and an error. Josh Haney would take advantage of this with an RBI single to right. Carter Foster followed this with a ground-out to short which allowed Gonzales to score.

The 49ers will face Coppin State for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 9 at 12 p.m. in their final non-conference weekend series of the year.