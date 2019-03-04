The Charlotte 49ers came out victorious over the UTEP Miners in a double-digit victory, winning 68-58.

Though the UTEP Miners got on the board, the Niners would storm back, scoring four points courtesy of Niners Jon Davis and Jaylan McGill. The Miners would once again take the lead back and it would go back and forth for the next couple of minutes. With the 49ers trailing 15-14 with 12:21 left in the half, UTEP scored eight straight points to take a 23-14 lead. Meanwhile the crowd felt that not a lot of calls were going the Niners’ way. Charlotte kept the lead below double digits, with UTEP leading 33-25 at halftime.

The Niners would start the second half strong, with a three-point basketball by Copper Robb and two free throws by Davis would bring the Niners within two with 16 minutes left to play. The 49ers would bring the Miner lead down to one with 11:47, thanks to a pair of free throws by McGill. Then, Charlotte went on a 7-0 run to take a 44-43 lead when freshman Dravon Mangum scored a go-ahead layup with 10:56 on the clock. Davis would pump the crowd with a nice jam over miner Gillis Dekoninick. With the score tied 48-48 with 8:42 left on the clock, the 49ers went on a 16-0 run to take a 64-48 lead with 4:38 left in the game.

“Senior Day is a special day,” Head Coach Ron Sanchez said. “I have been encouraging the guys all week as well to think about today to reflect and enjoy it. We enjoy it more with a W. Jon and Jailan deserve to enjoy today this way. I am happy to be a part of their journey and to share their Senior Day with a victory.”

Three 49ers scored in double-figures with Davis netting 21 points, and with Robb and McGill scoring 16 and 10 points respectively. UTEP Miner freshman Jordan Lathon led the game in scoring with 25 points.

Charlotte will return home Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. to take on the Rice Owls in their final home game of the season.