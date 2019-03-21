On Mar. 18 Jamontae Morris was injured and later pronounced dead from a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near the UNC Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting was the result of an argument outside the complex of 901 Place Apartments on Forty Niner Avenue around 8 p.m. The fight escalated quickly between Morris and another man, leaving Morris wounded in the doorway where had been standing.

When police arrived, Morris was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Morris was transported to the hospital by Medic and on Mar. 19 was declared deceased by medical personnel at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.

Witnesses said the sound of gun shots sent them scrambling after they heard a dozen shots. “While living here nobody wants to be in an unsafe environment,” said a witness.

901 Place is student-housing and is not open to non-residents, as it is a gated community.

Many residents hope that the apartment complex will enforce stricter security and entry access.

Crime Scene Search has responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Police have not yet released a suspect description and the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.