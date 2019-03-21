Game 1: Charlotte 4, Canisius 8

Going into a two-game series against Canisius, Charlotte was seeking to improve their 9-14 record.

The Griffins took an early lead on the 49ers, but Emma Ocker tied the score 1-1 in the third with an RBI. Canisius scored again in the fourth, but Lizzy Birch came up with a homer to tie.

Innings five through seven were scoreless, but all the action came in the eighth. The Golden Griffins scored six runs to make the score 8-2. Katie Manring homered down the left-field line to score with Ocker and make it 8-4.

The game ended after eight innings with a score of 8-4, Canisius on top.

Game 2: Charlotte 4, Canisius 3

After losing game one, Charlotte was looking for a win. The first inning went by quickly and was scoreless for both teams. Pitcher Carson Pace went three up three down as the Canisius offense could not get on base in the second.

After Jude McGough doubled to right center, Anna Devereaux scored to get Charlotte on the board at 1-0. McGough on fire, homered in the fourth making the score 2-0. In the fifth, Canisius got their bats going and sparked their offense. With the bases loaded, 2 RBIs were gained after a single up the middle from Hannah Catallo-Stoo. One more run after that put the Griffins on top of the Niners 3-2. Charlotte answered back, regaining the lead after Meredith Harris homered to left field and brought Ocker past home plate as well, 4-3.

A scoreless sixth inning gave kept Charlotte on top of Canisius going into the seventh. McGough’s on base percentage was a whopping .667 which lead the Niners to their tenth win with a final score of 4-3 over Canisius.

The Niners will play a three-game series against Conference USA opponent, WKU in Bowling Green, Ky. Mar 23-24.