Game 1: 5-6

In an 11-inning thriller, the 49ers took the fall to the MTSU Raiders. It was a rollercoaster of lead changes and ties, as well as the longest game since 2011.

Charlotte took the lead early with an RBI single from Bailey Vannoy. The Blue Raiders tied in the fourth but two runs from the Niners put them on top again, 3-1.

Back to back homers from MTSU gave them the lead 4-3. An RBI triple from Kiersten Berrier in the sixth led to another tied score.

Charlotte had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and couldn’t get anyone in to score, which called for leaving three girls on base.

After the Raiders scored again, Katie Manring homered to left field, tying the score 5-5. MTSU scored in the eleventh (6-5) and Charlotte could not answer back.

Game 2: 9-2

With a fire under them, the 49ers wanted to get the win over Middle Tennessee. Freshman pitcher Maggie Cannon’s name suit’s her well as she came out with her “cannon” in the first. She went three up three down to give no room for offensive production from MTSU. The Charlotte offense started off strong scoring four runs, making the score 4-0. Berrier started it off by getting to third-base on a left-field single after a fielding error. Meredith Harris homered and added two RBIs.

After the Raiders scored one in the third, Charlotte answered right back. Harris singled up the middle to get on base. Then Manring hit her seventh home-run of the season and added her 22nd RBI, to make the score 6-1.

The Blue Raiders added their last run after a solo home-run from Lexi Cushing. To end the game in the bottom of the fifth, the Charlotte 49ers added three more runs. Manring, Lizzy Birch, and Imani Rochelle added consecutive doubles to make it 9-2.

When scoring nine runs, the Niners are 8-0.

Game 3: 4-7

Hoping to win the series over MTSU, the 49ers started strong after a home-run and two RBIs from Vannoy to make it 2-0 in the first.

In the top of the second, the Raiders took the lead and Charlotte made a pitching change from Cannon to Lauren Riley. Another run was scored after a fielding error, making it 4-2.

With three walks in the fourth, and a single up the middle from Manring, the 49ers managed to get one run in and make it 4-3. Spencer Gray tripled in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch to tie.

With a slugging percentage of .594, Manring is leading her team nearly every game. The seventh inning pushed a big lead for MTSU after scoring three and Charlotte had no answer.

“It really comes down to leaving too many runners in scoring position and we have to find ourselves in a mental state where we’re ready to be that game changer,” said Coach DeVos post series.

The final score was 7-4. The Blue Raiders took the series winning two games to one.

The Niners will be at South Carolina on Wednesday, April 3.