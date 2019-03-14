The women’s basketball team took on UAB in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament in Frisco, TX on Thursday, Mar 13. After starting the first quarter down 17-31, the 49ers could not dig themselves back out of that hole in their loss to the Blazers.

UAB started out on fire, within the first 10 minutes, they were 12 of 16 from the field and 6 of 7 from behind the arc. “We lost the game in the first 10 minutes,” said Coach Consuegra post-game “They are too good of an offensive team to give them that type of momentum to start the game.”

Jade Phillips had another double digit scoring day (22) with 14 rebounds. A clutch three-pointer came just in time to make it a one possession game, but the Blazers came with two back-to-back layups to push the scoring gap again. The Niners had answers from Christian Hithe (10 points) and Mariah Linney (11 points) to get back within three. UAB’s, Miyah Barnes, was unstoppable and continued to increase the deficit for Charlotte.

Right off the bat in the second quarter, UAB extended their lead to 19 with 8:35 left on the clock for the first half. Octavia Jett-Wilson buried a jumper, but the Blazers answered with a shot from downtown to push the lead to 20. The second quarter ended with UAB scoring 13 and Charlotte scoring 12.

Phillips continued to drive the paint in the third to try and decrease the 49er deficit. They were down by 11, 44-33, with 8:17. By the end of the quarter, Charlotte found themselves down 17 entering the final quarter of the game. But the scoring ratio from Charlotte to UAB in the third was only 16 to 18. The Niners continued to battle and did not give up until the clock said :00.

In the final quarter, Charlotte’s defense kicked in and held UAB 0 of 10 from the field. Linney and Phillips added points, making the deficit 11, another time. A layup from Phillips with 2:05 on the clock got the 49ers within 10 which was the closest Charlotte came since the first quarter.

The first quarter was a struggle for the 49ers and they tried very hard to recover from it. It was a great year for the women’s basketball team. “We’re going to leave here with our heads high in knowing our future is really bright and we’re looking forward to it,” said Coach Consuegra post-game.

The 49ers will find out on Monday, Mar. 18 if they will move on to the NCAA postseason tournament.