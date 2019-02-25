UNC Charlotte student Bennett Trace Phillips was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 14 for selling drugs out of his dorm room using Snapchat. Phillips was arrested by UNC Charlotte Police and taken into Mecklenburg County Police custody at 6:00 p.m. Phillips currently has an unsecured bond of $2,500.

In November 2018, an anonymous tip reported Phillips’ drug business. In the last two weeks, a second person came forward to tell the police that Phillips was selling marijuana regularly on campus and kept his products in a double-lock safe that was hidden inside his freezer.

These tips prompted authorities to investigate further. A police informant added Phillips on Snapchat in order to catch the student in the act of distribution. According to investigators, Phillips used the username ‘Lowkey_Milk’ on Snapchat and posted multiple stories including drug-related items for sale. Police obtained a search warrant and searched Phillips’ dorm in Hawthorn Hall and found LSD and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was arrested and charged with four felonies for drug possession and trafficking, and one misdemeanor. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 8, 2019. No additional information on the case has been published at this time.