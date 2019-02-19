On Christmas 2018, I received the present to rival all presents. To say that this was the gift that keeps on giving is no exaggeration. I am almost constantly misplacing one thing or another, and if I could tally up how much time of my life has been spent looking for things to no avail, I’m sure the numbers would be shocking. If it’s not my wallet I’ve lost, it’s my phone, or my keys, or my sanity. There are few first world problems which rival the frustration of being unable to locate your wallet when you just had it, or imagine that you’re at a party and you can’t remember where you sat down your keys. This can lead to instant frustration and frenzied searching around in increasingly obscure places until you’ve either found the lost thing or you’ve given up out of exhaustion.



The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way anymore. Technology has been paying attention to our needs, and the creators have developed a small piece of technology and an accompanying app which can allow you to “ring” whichever object it is attached to. It can act as a key ring, fit into a small pocket, slide into a space in your wallet, or be attached in a number of inventive ways. Some people have even reported through reviews that they were able to attach them to pet collars to keep track of evasive cats. Even better, if you have access to your tile hardware, you can ring your misplaced phone by pressing the button on it.

Technology’s answer to our pleas for help is the Tile, released in September of 2016.

The tile is available in black and white to suit your aesthetic needs and it is small and unobtrusive. They are also fairly inexpensive when one considers that you might never have to waste your time looking for keys again. Their basic option is $25, but when bundling you can save up to 50 percent. Plus, if you’re buying in the United States, you don’t even have to worry about shipping. Further, they offer a one year warranty automatically as well as the promise that your battery will last the full year as well.

The Tile consists of two components: the hardware (the physical device that you attach to an object) and the software (the accompanying app through which users can edit their experience). Once you have attached the Tile, you can then download the free app from the App Store. The app is very user friendly and provides easy-to-follow instructions on how to connect with your tile. There are also options within the app to control the type of ring, it’s volume, etc. If your phone is on silent, you need not worry. Double-pressing the small button on the center of the app will ring your phone even when the volume is off.

And if Tile hasn’t already proven its worth to you, there is an inexpensive premium feature ($2.50 a month) which alerts you if you leave your keys behind. This means that if you get a certain distance away from your keys, the app will let you know. The premium feature also offers free replacements on the battery.

User satisfaction seems to be generally high. With a 4.2 rating on Google, this app leaves little to complain about. Some people have posed concerns about battery draining due to the app running GPS in the background of your phone, but luckily, that can be managed through settings. Ultimately, it seems that the good outweighs the bad for this product.