The Charlotte 49ers faced off against Elon on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Elon, prior to this game, was undefeated, and the Niners were looking to bounce back from the previous loss against San Diego State four days ago, itching for a good clean win.

In the top of the first inning, Charlotte looked sharp, shutting out Elon in the first and took the lead in the inning off of a base hit and two errors.

The game started to slow down until the fourth inning came into play. The Pheonix started to get going taking the lead in the fourth at 2-1, putting together two hits and a double which seemed to be due to lack of communication from the Niners. The issues were quickly resolved as the Niners bounced back with three hits and three runs at the bottom of the inning.

As the bases were loaded, Ocker slams a hit straight up the middle to bring in two runs and another run was caused by two walks. Elon pitcher, Elise Walton pitched three innings with strikeouts and allowed four runs and two walks. Kenna Quinn came in to replace her to play for the rest of the day with three runs earned, two walks and a strikeout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Charlotte added onto their lead with a base hit from Freshman Bailey Vannoy marking her first RBI of her career bringing Lizzy Birch home.

Charlotte put the icing on the cake in the bottom of the sixth inning. Meredith Harris launches the ball right into the left-center field on top of the batting cages for her first home run of the season. Prior to the home run, Spenser Gray came home with a one-out walk.

The Niners closed the game out to end the game 7-2 against the Elon Pheonix. Carson Pace silently led this charge, dominating with a complete game allowing only two runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Charlotte looks to Sunday, Feb. 17 for their next matchups against Ohio and Campbell in the Gamecock Invitational beginning at 3 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.