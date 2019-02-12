On Feb. 2, UNC Charlotte University Recreation hosted the 17th annual Gold Rush 5K Run/Walk. Almost 400 students, faculty, and people in the Charlotte community gathered and participated in this event.

The race had participants of all ages. The race results/award groups were broken up into groups by gender and also student, faculty, and community members. Of the 400 runners, 146 of them were UNC Charlotte students.

Some of these students participating were members of the 49er Running Club. The 49er Running Club provides an opportunity for all who are interested in running with a friendly and fun organization, whether it be to get into better physical shape, to relieve stress, or to compete. David Conlin, a member of the running club, placed first in the male student age group. He had a time of 20:30. David says “Being a part of the UNC Charlotte running club has been a tremendous experience, it’s a great feeling having such a connected group of people to run with after class.” David, who is an experienced runner, said the running club definitely helped him prepare and perform so well in the race. He is hoping for more competition to come out next year. If you are interested in joining the running club, you can check them out on Niner Engage. Practices are held Monday through Friday at 5:30 p.m. They are located at the Hauser Alumni Pavilion near the corner of Phillips Road and Cameron Boulevard.

The Gold Rush 5k brought the community together and was a fun way for students to spend their Saturday morning. Ally Doyle, a freshman at UNCC, said she was glad she participated in this event because “I had a fun time running with my friends for part of the race.” Her friend Andy Surla said, “I ran cross country in high school and loves to compete. The 5k gave me an opportunity to do that. I will definitely be participating again next year.”

The Gold Rush 5k is a part of a race series called Healthy UCity. The Healthy UCity Race Series was designed to encourage health and wellness by providing opportunities for physical activity for all ages and fitness levels. They feature events from a one mile fun-run to a marathon. If you missed out on the Gold Rush 5k, they have many events coming up in the University Area. The next one is the Craft Beer Half Marathon on March 30, 2019. If interested check out: https://www.healthyucity.org/.