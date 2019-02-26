Charlotte (4-3) came out strong against Canisius (3-4) in the first game, but lost their drive when they played the next two games in Hayes Stadium on Sunday Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 25.

Game 1: Charlotte 9, Canisius 2

The first inning of the game started off well for the 49ers thanks to Rafi Vazquez’s home run. Vazquez along with two other teammates, Harris Yett and Carson Johnson, were able to run all the way to home plate making the score 0-3.

In the second inning, Dominick Cammarata ran to home plate putting Charlotte further in the lead. His run increased the score to 0-4 for Charlotte.

The score continued to go up when Yett and Vazquez ran to home base in the third inning. The score for Charlotte was 0-6. Canisius switched out Andrew Sipowicz on the mound for Jared Kennedy.

During the fourth inning, Johnson and Yett ran to home base which made the score 0-8.

In the fifth inning, Canisius was finally able to answer Charlotte who had been dominant the entire game. Mike Steffan ran from second base to home plate in order to make the score of the game 1-8. Matt Brooks was replaced by Carson Pinkney in that inning, but reappeared on the field in the sixth inning.

The score remained this way until Jake Burlingame scored for Canisius, still trailing Charlotte 2-8.

Colby Bruce is seen on the mound during the top of the seventh inning. The final score was made in the bottom seventh inning when Yett scored again for Charlotte. This made the final score of the game 2-9.

Game 2: Charlotte 3, Canisius 5

The first inning started off rather slow until Tommy Bullock ran to home plate, continuing on with Charlotte’s dominance from the previous game.

However, the momentum changed in the top of the third inning. Trevor Henneman, Steffan Stephen Bennett and Connor Morro scored for Canisius. Bennett scored again in the top of the fifth inning which allowed Canisius to start dominating Charlotte with a 5-1 lead.

Charlotte answered back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Patrick Wheeler ran to home plate and made the score 5-2.

The last score of the game was made in the bottom of the sixth inning by Bullock. The final score of the game was 5-3.

Although Coach Loren Hibbs and the Niner are disappointed in their loss, they have confidence they can win the last game of the series. “No excuses, we lost the second game,” said Hibbs. “We’ll make the best lineup we can and win the series tomorrow.”

Game 3: Charlotte 5, Canisius 10

The third game took place on Monday and got off to a slow start until Steffan, Mckenna, and Bennett from Canisius scored in the top of the third inning. Because of that, they had a 3-0 lead over Charlotte. During this inning, Will Palinkas was switched out with Bryce McGowan.

Charlotte was able to respond back to Canisius when Wheeler, Johnson and Vazquez scored in the bottom of the third inning, which tied the game.

Mckenna scored again for Canisius in the top of the fourth inning, putting them in the lead once again with a score of 4-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Canisius put Carson Perkins on the mound which was the position of Jeff DeStefano for the first three innings.

During the top of the fifth inning, Canisius took an enormous lead when Jake Burlingame, Andy Leader, Steffan and Morro scored. This increased their lead to 8-3.

When Jake Whitcomb scored, it decreased Charlotte’s deficit to 8-4.

Without missing a beat, Leader scored for Canisius allowing them to remain ahead of Charlotte with a score of 9-4.

Bullock then scored for Charlotte in the bottom of the inning, trying to close in on Canisius’s lead, making the score of the game 9-5.

The final score of the game was made by Kyle Kush in the top of the ninth inning, ending the game 10-5.

“We need to be a lot more efficient in every phase…didn’t get to a good start today. We need to work on in-game adjustments,” said Coach Hibbs.