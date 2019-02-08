The Charlotte 49ers fell to Middle Tennessee 71-53 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday.

Senior Jon Davis led the team with 14 points. Behind him, Guard Cooper Robb and Center Jailan Haslem tied with 10 points apiece.

The team led for a portion of the first half, but gradually fell back to a 35-31 deficit by halftime. In the second half, the team was unable to regain the composure shown in the first half, as the team was marred by poor shooting.

The two halves saw an overall shooting difference that dropped by 14 percent and a three-point percentage that dropped by over 30 percent. Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee shot above 40 percent consistently throughout the game. Charlotte also only converted four points off turnovers throughout the game, compared to the Raiders’ 14.

Charlotte’s bench would outscore the Blue Raiders bench by 10, but the difference would not be enough, as the starting five would be outscored. Middle Tennessee featured four players to score double figures, with Antonio Green leading the way with 21.

The loss drops Charlotte down to 5-18 overall, with a 2-10 conference record. The team will travel to UAB on Saturday, Feb. 9 to play at 8 p.m.