As the 49ers took on the Clemson Tigers in SC on Monday, Feb. 18, Charlotte looked to increase their record to 4-0.

Charlotte was scoreless the first five innings while Clemson racked up six runs, three of which were home runs and one added two RBIs. The tiger defense was hard to get by in order for the 49ers to score. Furthermore, the Clemson offense was unstoppable as well. Not only were the first five innings scoreless for the Niners, but second through the fifth saw three batters up and three down before you knew it.

The top of the sixth inning got something going for Charlotte, due to an RBI from Drew Ober to get Patrick Wheeler past home plate to put their first run on the board. While two 49ers got hit by pitches in the sixth, it was worth the pain to get some guys on base and in scoring position. A double down the third base line from Harris Yett gave him an RBI which resulted in Ober scoring. Rafi Vazquez singled up the middle which allowed for two RBIs after Yett and Johnson crossed home plate. There were two pitching changes for Clemson to see if someone could stop the scoring run from Charlotte. A great inning for the 49ers offense got them right back in the game at 4-6, while their defense kept Clemson from scoring.

At the top of the seventh, Todd Elwood came in to pinch hit for Jake Whitcomb. He bunted to get on first, then advanced to second after a throwing error by Clemson pitcher and Wheeler scored to put the score at 5-6.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the eighth when Clemson OF Bryce Teodosio homered to left off Charlotte pitcher Carson Pinkney. The 49ers defense got out of that inning with only one run scored.

In Charlotte’s last chance to win the game, the top of the ninth was interesting. After Wheeler got hit by a pitch, he advanced to second shortly after. Austin Lynch then doubled to right center to get Wheeler in to score, 6-7. With two outs, and a 2-2 count, Ober struck out swinging to end the game and give Charlotte their first loss.

The next game will be on Friday, Feb. 22 at the Hayes Stadium.