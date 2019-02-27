The action against Morehead State began in the third inning when Morehead State went up 0-2 on Charlotte. The 49ers answered back right away when Carter Foster had a single home run in the bottom of the third to get the Niners on the board. What a debut it was for the freshman’s first career start.

Ryan Czanstkowski started pitching for Charlotte in the fourth inning. A double play from SS, Carson Johnson, made for two outs at second base and first. Then a pop fly out centerfield ended the inning with one hit for the Eagles.

Another pitching change for MSU came in the fourth, to Landon Weins, after Carson Johnson reached first base on a fielding error. Patrick Wheeler advanced to second, and Ober scored to tie it at 2-2. With the bases loaded, Harris Yett flied out to centerfield to end the inning.

A single in the bottom of the fifth for Josh Haney racked up an RBI to get Drew Ober in past home plate, giving the 49ers their first lead of the game. Haney’s batting percentage was .333, and Dominick Cammarata was a whopping .500. Wheeler hit .250 overall with the same on base percentage as well.

A swing down the leftfield line from MSU, Jake Hamon, with two on base allowed for an RBI to tie the score 3-3 in the top of the eighth. Senior pitcher, Chase Gooding, came in to close the game for the Niners. Gooding walked Hunter Fain, which loaded the bases. A bomb hit near the warning track caught by Ober, saved the Eagles from a grand slam. The hit rallied another run making the score 3-4, Charlotte down.

Two strikeouts in a row for Weins and a groundout, made for no answer from Charlotte’s batting in the eighth. A run scored in the top of the ninth from MSU made the score 3-5. Charlotte could not get the bats going at the end to get runs. The final score was 3-5 giving the 49ers their fourth loss.

“It is just not as consistent as it needs to be and our guys understand that,” said Coach Hibbs.

The next game will be at Hayes Stadium on Friday, Mar. 1 at 3 p.m.