The Charlotte 49ers (6-18, 3-10) came into Bartow Arena for a Conference USA matchup against the UAB Blazers (14-11, 6-6). The game throughout was tightly contested but Charlotte managed to defeat the Blazers 69-62.

Jon Davis was the catalyst for Charlotte’s victory scoring 29 points, including 18 points in the second half down the stretch. This performance marks Davis’s 90th career double figure scoring game and his 46th career 20 plus points scoring game. Davis is currently one point away from scoring 2,000 career points in his illustrious tenure as a 49er.

Other notable performances included Malik Martin contributing 13 points and Cooper Robb causing four turnovers off of steals. Robb and Davis also made clutch free throws to seal the game for the 49ers. Davis and Martin led the team in rebounds racking up six boards a piece.

The 49ers didn’t shoot as well as their opponents did shooting 38.3 from the field, compared to UAB’s 38.5 field goal percentage. Charlotte’s ability to knock down nine out of 13 total free throws were instrumental in their success, especially towards the end of the game.

The Charlotte 49ers will look to end the season strong on the road as they go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Ted Constant Convocation Center on Saturday, Feb. 9. The game is scheduled to tip at 2 p.m.