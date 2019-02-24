The Charlotte 49ers took on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. The Niners have been looking for ways to improve their record but they cannot seem to catch the wins that they are needing.

With three players in double-digit scoring figures, it was still not enough to get a road win. Senior leader, Jon Davis had 23 points, while 20 of them came in the second half. Malik Martin and Dravon Mangum also contributed with 17 points and 11 points.

In the beginning, Charlotte started down 5-12. Mangum got the Niners back in it with a three from downtown and Martin added four more points after good free throws and a layup, tying the score 12-12.

The lead only changed twice throughout the game, without any ties. MTSU led nearly the entire game and the 49ers just couldn’t catch up.

The biggest difference seemed to be the shooting percentages from each team. In the first half, Charlotte’s field goal percentage was 50, while MTSU was at a solid 69 percent. Also, the three-point percentage had the Niners at 22.22 percent and Middle Tennessee shot 66.67 percent from downtown.

At the end of the first half, the score was 32-48 with the Niners down 16.

Being down 53-69 with 9:08 left in the second half, a three-pointer from Mangum and back to back threes from Davis plus a layup put their score up to 61. Davis scored six three-pointers throughout the game. The problem was that MTSU’s offense was unstoppable. During the 49er scoring run, Middle Tennessee did the same with back to back threes, making the score 61-75.

The largest lead of the game for MTSU was 22 points with 1:01 left. The Niners could not battle back from such a large deficit, which kept them behind all game. The final score was 67-86. A tough loss for Charlotte on the road puts them at 6-20 overall.

The Niners returns to Halton Arena for senior night on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. against UTEP.