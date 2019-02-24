With senior guard Laia Raventós out, the Niners needed the young players to step up in her absence. Freshman Jada McMillian recorded a game-high 20 points and led the Niners to a 60-53 road win against Old Dominion. This win marks Charlotte’s second road win on the season.

Octavia Jett-Wilson finished the game 16 points for the Niners. Old Dominion finished the game with two players in double figures and was led by Aziah Hudson and Mariah Adams who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

McMillian started the game strong for the Niners, as she scored the first five points of the game. Old Dominion would respond with a 7-0 run. With Charlotte leading 9-7, Old Dominion would score the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 16-9 lead. Jett-Wilson opened the second quarter with a three-pointer for the Niners but the Monarchs would respond with four straight points. With the Monarchs leading 20-13, Charlotte responded with an 11-2 run to take a two-point lead. The Monarchs would make a free throw late in the second quarter but the Niners still led 24-23 at halftime.

Hudson would open the second half with a three-pointer for the Monarchs. Charlotte would respond with a 7-0 run led by Jett-Wilson and take a 31-26 lead. With the game tied at 35, McMillian would score six straight points for the Niners as Charlotte would take a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter. Charlotte started the fourth quarter strong as the Niners would open the quarter with back-to-back three-pointers from Mariah Linney and Christian Hithe. Old Dominion cut the lead down to three with 1:58 remaining after a three-pointer from Hudson. However, Charlotte would maintain the lead by scoring six straight points to help secure a Charlotte road victory.

Charlotte finished the game shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line. Charlotte played great defense, holding the Monarchs to 32.8 percent shooting on the night. The 49ers out-rebounded Old Dominion 44-32.

Charlotte returns to action when they travel to Florida to take on FIU on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 2 p.m.