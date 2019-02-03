The Charlotte 49ers (5-17) couldn’t come away with a victory against the North Texas Mean Green (19-4) in the teams final home regular season game at Halton Arena on Feb. 2. The 49ers fail to Mean Green 73-66.

“When we watch the film this one is definitely going to hurt because we kind of gave it away in some ways,” said Coach Ron Sanchez. “I really wanted this one for the guys.”

Guards Jon Davis and Malik Martin provided the majority of the 49ers offense with Davis scoring 25 points and Martin scoring 12.

Guard Cooper Robb had a career high in rebounds with 10 boards. The 49ers unfortunately came up short on the glass against the Mean Green being out rebounded 32-24.

“I’m going to start calling him [Cooper] the little big man, he’s battling his tail off and really growing and learning,” said Sanchez.

Cooper had eight defensive and two offensive rebounds during the contest.

“We’re all learning as we go and every game is something we can learn from,” said Robb.

The 49ers shared the ball exceptionally well as they passed for a total of 18 assists opposed to North Texas’s 11.

“The way that we’re moving the ball [and] the way that we’re sharing the ball, I think we’re playing a game that you can see is five guys on the floor trying to be unified and synchronized,” said Sanchez.

The 49ers will look to finish out the season strong as they begin their road trip against Middle Tennessee in Murphy Center Thursday, Feb. 7. Tip-off time is scheduled to be at 7:30 p.m.