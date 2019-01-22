The Charlotte 49ers will will look to capture a win against UTSA at the Convocation Center on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Memory Lane

The last time Charlotte played against the Roadrunners was Saturday, Feb. 17 of 2018 at Halton Arena. The 49ers lost their last encounter with UTSA 97-89. Former Charlotte guard Andrien White was the team’s leading scorer with 25 points. Current senior point guard Jon Davis was the team’s second leading scorer with 19 points. Davis also led the team in assists with eight. Current sophomore guard Luka Vasic led the team in rebounds with 11, and he was the team’s third leading scorer with 13 points. Reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year guard Jhivvan Jackson led the Roadrunners in scoring with 30 points.

Obstacles

UTSA is currently the fourth scoring offense in Conference USA. Now a sophomore, Jackson is currently Conference USA’s and the Roadrunners’ leading scorer, averaging 21.7 points per game. Sophomore guard Keaton Wallace was a member of the 2017-18 Conference USA All-Freshman Team and he’s currently the Roadrunners’ second leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points per game. The Roadrunners are No. 1 in Conference USA in defensive rebounds averaging 28.2 per game.

Keys to victory

The 49ers are the fifth best scoring defense in Conference USA, so they’ll need to be defensively stout against UTSA’s high octane offense. Both Jackson and Wallace are bound to be on Coach Ron Sanchez’s weekly game plan.

The Niners will need to find another productive scorer aside from Davis. White led the 49ers in scoring in their last meeting with the Roadrunners, and since White is no longer on the team, someone else will have to join Davis in providing offensive productivity. Davis is Charlotte’s leading scorer averaging 21.6 points per game, so getting him going is crucial as well. Cooper Robb, who recently hit the floor for the Niners again, may help add to Charlotte’s offensive goal.

Charlotte is currently the last scoring offense in Conference USA, so offensive efficiency is vital. The 49ers need to play good defense and score when the opportunities present themselves.

Charlotte will also have to limit turnovers and play smart as a team. The 49ers average 15.4 turnovers per game, which is second to last in Conference USA.

The 49ers will have to be a force on the glass in order to out-rebound the Conference’s top ranked defensive rebounding team. Sophomore forward Milos Supica is currently Charlotte’s leading rebounder, averaging 5.3 per game, so he should be an integral part of the game plan.

The game is scheduled to tip at 8 p.m. and it will air on ESPN+.