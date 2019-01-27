Going into the match up against UTEP on Saturday evening, the Charlotte Women’s Basketball team looked to break even in conference at 4-4 and they did just that.

UTSA came dressed out with only seven players. The Niners started with aggressive defensive right away, and continued that through the duration of the game. There were multiple contributors, but the stats highlight Mariah Linney with 17 points and Octavia Jett-Wilson with 12. Jett-Wilson started the game off with a steal to make the 49ers score in transition. Following, she pushed the lead to five with a three. To go up double the points in the first quarter, Linney buries a three from downtown to make the score 14-7.

To start off the second quarter, Christian Hithe makes a slick move in the paint to put two up on the board and before you know it, she has a steal and another layup as well. Harris was giving UTEP’s Ariana Taylor all the work in the paint and keeping her scoring to a minimum. Linney made back to back three-pointers to give the 49ers a 20-point lead before half at 37-17.

Charlotte came out on fire again in the second half. Linney continued to drain from outside the arc. After that, the stars of the game connected for a play: Linney to Jett-Wilson for three to make it 43-24. It was all Charlotte in the third quarter and UTEP did not have an answer. Toward end of the third, Linney finished her evening with her third steal and fifth three-pointer to put the Niners ahead of the Miners 26 at 55-29.

Towards the end, the Niners did not let UTEP catch up.

“It is important that we play well and win games by a large margin. Obviously it was a fantastic defensive effort from our team, ” said Coach Consuegra post game.

The final score was 62-39 with the Charlotte 49ers on top. The Niners are now 4-4 in C-USA play and will look for more next week in Texas.

The next game will be on the road at Rice on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.