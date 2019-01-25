The 10-8 Charlotte 49ers broke their two-game losing streak to beat the UTSA Roadrunners at home this Thursday. UTSA gained the opening possession and scored the first two points but Jazmin Harris scored four of the 49er’s first seven points.

Laia Raventós was on fire, and doing it all to keep the Niners on top of the Roadrunners. Evelyn Omemmah and Tija Hawkins were leading scorers for UTSA. The game was point for point with a 17-15 ending of the first quarter. The second quarter started off slow but then things started to heat up for the 49ers.

Christian Hithe subbed in and contributed three rebounds, ones assist and one steal to give Charlotte all the momentum. Two free throws made by Raventós put the 49ers up 25-19 with 4:58 left in the half. An assist from Raventós to Mariah Linney for an easy layup put the Niners up 29-21 just over two minutes before half. UTSA checked the ball in to score two more before the end of the half to make it 35-23.

Niners started off the third quarter with three turnovers to give UTSA a 4-0 scoring run. Head Coach Cara Consuegra called a timeout at 35-27 and right after that, the Niner lead was back to 10 thanks to Linney. All the momentum was back with the Charlotte 49ers after that.

Back to back foul calls on UTSA put the girls in white at the line for scoring opportunities. The Niners’ defense is what allowed so many scoring plays in transition. A diving assist from Raventós to Harris kept the lead at 10 to make the score 47-37, with 1:07 left in the third quarter. The third quarter ended 49-38 with a lot more fouls on Charlotte than in the first half.

Going into the fourth quarter with an 11 point lead, the 49ers continued to rebound and defend well to hold UTSA. The Niners scored again right away to go up 53-42. Before the blink of an eye, the Roadrunners crept back into the game and the score was 53-47. Raventós came in clutch with another diving assist into the chairs to Harris which put the score to 55-47.

After a timeout, Octavia Jett-Wilson made a layup with zero seconds left on the shot clock to put the lead back to 10, yet again. The Niners were aggressive which resulted in more trips to the free throw line, fast-break drives in transition and more defensive plays. The final score was 66-54 and a win for the 49ers.

“The win was important for us, but beyond the winning of the game, we improved in some areas that we really felt we needed to make some progress in,” said Consuegra, post-game.

The 49ers will host UTEP in Halton Arena this Saturday, Jan. 26 at 4 pm.