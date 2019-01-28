Jan. 23

Greek Village fire

The Delta Zeta Sorority house, otherwise labeled as Greek Village Building 13, experienced a fire due to burnt food in a toaster. Housing and Residence Life was able to put out the flames prior to officers arriving. There was minor damage to personal property.

Larceny in the Student Union

Officers responded to a report of larceny in the Student Union. Police are still investigating.

Jan. 22

South Deck breaking and entering

Two separate incidents of breaking and entering were reported in the South Village parking deck. Both individuals had items stolen from their vehicles. UNC Charlotte police are still investigating.

Jan. 17

Individual communicating threats found with knife

Officers responded to a residence hall in reference to a report of someone communicating threats. The offending party was issued a trespass order, a North Carolina state citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and another state citation for possession of a knife on educational property.

Jan. 16

Hit and run

Officers responded to a report of an on-campus hit and run. Police were able to track down the driver and issue a state citation.

On-campus arrest

An individual with an active warrant for their arrest was found on campus. UNC Charlotte police were able to apprehend the individual without incident.

Jan. 13

On-campus arrest

Officers responded to a call about an individual, who had been previously banned from campus, sleeping in the lounge area of a residence hall. The person was arrested for “Resist, Delay and Obstruction” for giving false information.

Jan. 5

On-campus arrest

An individual was charged and arrested by police for second degree trespassing.

Jan. 3

Reese Building breaking and entering

Officers took three separate reports of breaking and entering in reference to a series of incidents at the Reese Building. Police assume the building was broken into overnight.

In a statement to the Niner Times, Deputy Police Chief Josh Huffman said, “We highly suggest that students download the free Livesafe App to their mobile phones. This would allow them to immediately communicate with our dispatchers, anonymously report tips with pictures or videos and even provide GPS coordinates to incidents as they occur in real time.”

Additionally, the UNC Charlotte Police Department website states, “If you are the victim or a witness of a crime on campus, it is extremely important that you file a report with the Campus Police. Filing a report is easy. Simply call 704-687-2200 or stop by the Police Department which is located at 9151 Cameron Blvd, directly across from the Student Health Center.”