The Charlotte 49ers fall to the WKU Lady Toppers 76-58 in both teams’ first conference game of the season.

The game would begin with WKU’s Raneem Elgedawy putting the Lady Toppers on the board first with a layup. After that, 49er Jade Phillips would give the Niners there first lead of the day with a three-pointer with 8:59 left in the first quarter. WKU would get the lead back with a triple by Dee Givens. Elgedawy would continue to score to put the Lady Toppers up 20-14 with 1:15 left in the first quarter. The quarter would end with a three-pointer by Octavia Jett-Wilson.

WKU began the second quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 30-17 with 6:14 left. Charlotte would come within six with points thanks to Laia Raventós and Mariah Linney to keep it close at 38-32 with just under a minute left. Charlotte would get no closer as WKU would score two more times to lead by 10 at the end of the half.

WKU started to third with a 9-2 run over the first two and a half minutes to make it 51-34. After Ka’Neeshia Brown scored with six minutes left and put the score at 53-38, WKU would go on a 12-3 run to expand there lead 65-41. Both teams began to put in their bench for the final 10 minutes of the game. Christian Hithe helped close the gap to 20 with five and a half left to play in the game. Freshman Rinnah Green would score her first three-pointer of her collegiate career in the quarter. Hithe would score eight points in the quarter and sophomore Lyrissa Deans would score her first points of the season to end the score at 76-58.

Jett-Wilson was the only Niner to reach double-figures with 10 points. Four other players would have eight points. WKU’s Dee Givens would lead in scoring with 26 points with her teammate Elgedawy having 23 points of her own.

The Niners will try to rebound this Saturday, Jan. 5 in conference play as they head down to Huntington, West Virginia to play Marshall. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.