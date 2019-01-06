The Charlotte 49ers came up one point short against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Cameron Henderson Center on Jan. 5. The 49ers loss this interconference affair 63-62. The 49ers are now 0-2 in Conference USA play and are currently riding a three game losing streak.

It was a solid team effort with four of the 49ers starters scoring in double figures. Senior guard Laia Raventós led the team scoring 19 points. Redshirt junior guard Jade Phillips was the second leading scorer with 15 points. Sophomore guards Mariah Linney and Octavia Jett-Wilson scored a combined 24 points. Linney scored 13 points and Wilson scored 11 points.

Charlotte and Marshall were neck-and-neck the entire game, but Marshall managed to outscore the 49ers in the end. The Thundering Herd outscored the 49ers 18-17 in the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than eight points the entire contest.

The 49ers will look to rebound at home in Halton Arena against the FIU Golden Tigers Thursday Jan. 10. This will be another interconference game, and it’s scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.