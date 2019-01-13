The Charlotte 49ers (4-11, 1-3 C-USA) won their first Conference USA game and their first road game of the season against Florida Atlantic (11-5, 2-2) 65-60. The 49ers snapped a six-game losing streak.

“We did a good job sharing the ball,” Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez said. “Defensively, we had a lot of defensive stops. The key to getting the victory today was our defense. We made some shots. Jon’s efficiency today was the best that I have seen. He controlled the game.”

The Niners had three double-figure scorers. Jon Davis led the way with 24 points, a career-high nine rebounds and four assists. Jaylan McGill made 4-of-5 three-pointers and scored 12 points. Brandon Younger recorded 10 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Florida Atlantic had three players in double-figures with Xavian Stapleton scoring 17 points, Anthony Adger registering 15 points and Michael Forrest adding 13 points.

The game started with both teams exchanging baskets in the first seven minutes. Florida Atlantic went on a 7-0 run taking an 11-9 lead with 13:31 remaining in the first half. The 49ers responded with six straight points by Davis to give the 49ers a 15-11 lead at the 8:53 mark.

McGill hit a three with 7:23 remaining to give the Niners a five-point lead. The Owls went on an 8-0 run to take a 21-18 lead with 3:34 left in the first half. Five straight points by Bo Blight and a free throw by Dravon Mangum gave Charlotte a 24-21 lead with 38 seconds left in the half. Adger made a three-pointer with two seconds left to tie the score at 24 at halftime.

Florida Atlantic went on a run to start the second half. The Owls scored seven of the second half’s first nine points to take a 31-26 lead with 17:21 remaining in the second half. Charlotte went on a 15-5 run to take a 41-36 lead on a three by McGill at the 13:34 mark. Younger gave the 49ers a 48-46 lead with 7:12 remaining in the second half.

The Niners started a 15-3 run after Younger’s basket as Charlotte took control of the game. Charlotte held a double-figure lead until the Owls hit three consecutive threes to cut the 49ers final margin of victory.

The 49ers shot 50 percent from the field and shot 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from three-point range against the Owls. The 49ers held the Owls to 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

Charlotte returns to Halton Arena to face Southern Mississippi on Thursday, Jan. 17. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.