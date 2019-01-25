The Niners lost their second straight game Thursday night as they were dismantled by Conference USA opponent UTSA 88-43.

The 49ers would start the game on the leading end with a layup by Freshman Cooper Robb. The lead went back and forth for the next five minutes. With the score tied 8-8 with 14 minutes left in the half, a three-pointer by Roadrunner Nick Allen would break the deadlock. After the make, UTSA went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes to take a 22-8 lead with 11 minutes left on the clock. UTSA would enter halftime leading by 25.

The second half did not go the Niners way either. The Roadrunners would keep there double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game, finishing the game with a 45 point lead.

Niner Jon Davis scored in double-figures once again, scoring 12 points while Jailan Haslem had eight rebounds.

UTSA scored 44 points in each half. Two roadrunners were in double-figures, with Jhivvan Jackson dropping 28 points and Keaton Wallace with 15 points.

Charlotte will continue the road slate Saturday, Jan. 26 as they take on the UTEP Miners in a Conference USA matchup at 9 p.m.