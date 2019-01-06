The Charlotte 49ers (3-10) couldn’t pull out the win against reigning Conference USA champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd (9-6). The 49ers were narrowly defeated by Marshall 85-84 at home in Halton Arena.

“I couldn’t ask our team to do more.” said Coach Ron Sanchez.

Jon Davis put on another strong-willed performance, scoring 37 points. Milos Supica had another standout game scoring a career-high 23 points. Davis and Supica’s combined 60 points weren’t enough to propel the 49ers over Marshall.

“They gave us all they had. We made some mistakes but I think we shot the ball well. We got to the free-throw line as we wanted to in our game plan,” said Sanchez. “We challenged Milos in practice and I asked Jon to give us more if he had any left which he obviously did. I am very pleased with the naked eye observation as far as effort goes tonight and for the most part executing the game plan.”

Davis’s performance does put him seventh on the 49ers all-time scoring list with 1,761 career points. Davis passed former 49ers Jobey Thomas (1998-2002) and Curtis Withers (2002-2006).

Bo Blight had a commendable performance as he recorded his first career double figure rebound game with 10 boards. The 49ers dominated the game on the boards out-rebounding Marshall 33-26.

The Charlotte 49ers will look to capture an interconference win as they battle against the FIU Golden Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 10. The game is set to tip at 7 p.m.