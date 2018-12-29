The 49ers women’s basketball team took on Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 28. The Niners defeated the Wildcats 73-69, with one particular 49er making history.

Senior guard Laia Raventós broke the school record for assists midway through the third quarter, with her 497th assist.

“Just happy for Laia, always excited to see one of your senior players start reaching some milestones.” said Coach Cara Consuegra.

Player of the game, sophomore guard Mariah Linney, with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, also spoke highly of Raventós.

“We both find each other because we trust each other that we will make shots and we try to drive our man and kick it out kind of like a one-two punch. It makes it easier for me playing with her as she takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders” said Linney.

The 49ers were able to grab the lead after a strong first quarter with a highlight play between guards Raventós and Linney. After a Bethune-Cookman missed shot, the ball was passed out to Linney who delivered a pinpoint pass from behind half-court to hit Raventós in stride for an open layup; the one-two punch working at their best. The strong first quarter eventually led to Charlotte having the lead for nearly all of regulation time.

The Wildcats tried their best in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback, with their star player, senior guard Angel Golden, hitting three three-pointers in the final minute of regulation to cut the lead to three, but with some clutch free throws from Raventós the Niners were able to get the win.

Next up for Charlotte is an away game to face Virginia on Dec. 30 in Charlottesville. The tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.