The 10 most-read stories on NinerTimes.com in 2018 were moments in history for the UNC Charlotte community. We covered the beginnings, such as the long-awaited opening of the Haven49 student apartment complex; we reported the rebirth of old stories, such as the #DropTheUNC movement; and we wrote the endings, such as those of Moore and Sanford halls and Gray’s Bookstore. In 2019, the Niner Times hopes to cover more of what’s important to our readers, but for now, here’s a list of the top stories of 2018 based on page views:

1. Moore and Sanford scheduled for demolition

After 49 years of towering over the campus, Moore Hall closed for demolition at the end of fall semester. Sanford Hall will remain open for the rest of the academic year but demolished soon after. The two towers will be replaced with a combined residence hall, costing $58.5 million, that will house anywhere between 750-800 students.

2. Haven49 remains untenable

Students moved into the Haven49 apartment complex following three months of delays. The original move-in date was pushed from Aug. 14 to Nov. 10 as the company struggled to finish construction and pass inspections. Students who had signed leases relocated to hotels or friend’s couches while they waited for the occupancy approval of their new apartments. Many accrued over $1,000 in stipend money as compensation.

3. UNC Charlotte basketball player arrested for assault

Najee Garvin was arrested on Sept. 20 for assault on a female. Garvin was a junior forward for the 49ers basketball team but was suspended indefinitely following his arrest.

4. Longtime UNC Charlotte retailer Gray’s Bookstore announces store closing

Gray’s College Bookstore, which sold textbooks and fan merchandise, announced in February they were closing their doors after 23 years. According to Amber Livingston, director of the store, online shopping put a strain on the business over the years.

5. Depeche Mode – Songs of Faith and Devotion 25 Years Later

Arts & Entertainment writer Aaron Febre looks back on the album “Violator” (1990) in 2018. “The album and the World Violation tour saw Depeche Mode become one of the biggest bands in the world,” he wrote. “Their transition from synthesized teen-pop from the early ’80s to the intense electronic band at end had been complete. ‘Violator’ was the ultimate culmination of that transition.”

6. Three fraternities suspended after investigations

Three fraternities were suspended throughout the 2017-18 academic year. Delta Chi and Phi Sigma Kappa were both charged with hazing, providing alcohol to minors, and acts of harm. Lambda Chi Alpha was suspended for the same charges as well as disruption of normal university activities and failure to comply.

7. Lynching display outside of Rowe Recital Hall.

In December, a student used a noose to hang a sculpture of a white body dangling from a tree. The display was an end-of-semester art project submitted by a student of color.

8. Should we be the University of Charlotte?

Conversations about changing the name of UNC Charlotte reemerged on Twitter with the hashtag #DropTheUNC. The idea of a name change has been floating around for over a decade, but the hashtag gained momentum after a sign that celebrated UNC Chapel Hill’s 2017 men’s basketball national championship was installed near the University. Chancellor Philip L. Dubois said a name change is unlikely during his administration.

9. UNC Charlotte professor files discrimination lawsuit

A professor filed a discrimination lawsuit claiming Nancy Gutierrez, the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, gave promotions to less-qualified female candidates. Court documents show that Dr. Coria-Sánchez filed a lawsuit in U.S. Federal Court citing discrimination on the basis of race and gender in the workplace.

10. 49er fans have Tar Heel sign removed from I-85

The North Carolina Department of Transportation removed a sign from I-85 that celebrated UNC Chapel Hill’s 2017 men’s basketball national championship after outrage from 49er fans. The sign was originally placed between W.T. Harris Boulevard and Mallard Creek, but soon relocated closer to the South Carolina state line on I-77.

If you have a story you want the Niner Times to cover in 2019, contact us at editor@ninertimes.com.