The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team clashed with the Davidson Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 21. The 49ers defeated the Wildcats 78-66, outscoring them by 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“Great to see our team kind of maturing before our eyes. Talked about this in the locker room; when we’ve been in a lot of tight games and just going back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and we haven’t been able to have that maturity to close out [sic].” said Coach Cara Consuegra.

The game was relatively close throughout, but Charlotte’s adjustments coming into the fourth quarter won them the contest.

“The difference in this game is we switched to our zone late and we were able to obviously get the stops that we need and pull away to make this the type of victory that we should’ve had,” said Consuegra.

Charlotte’s offense was exceptional with sophomore Mariah Linney leading the 49ers in points with 22.

“Pleased that our offense is continuing to improve. Two games in a row, we’re doing a much better job just executing, looking for the right things, [and] sharing the ball. With three people in double figures, two more knocking on the door, [and] more assists than turnovers, that’s how we want to play offensively; that’s Charlotte basketball.” said Consuegra.

Sophomore Octavia Jett-Wilson was the second leading scorer for the 49ers scoring 19 points.

“I’m stepping up trying to be more of a leader knowing that I’m not a freshman.” said Wilson.

The 49ers’ next game will be against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Friday Dec. 28 in Halton Arena. Scheduled tip-off time is set at 7 p.m.