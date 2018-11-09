Fall is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean you have to let go of summer, reggae-beach vibes just yet.

This Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Slightly Stoopid will make a stop at the Fillmore Charlotte while on their Just Passing Through tour. Their latest album, “Everyday Life, Everyday People” was released this past July and comes three years after their “Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” album.

Slightly Stoopid has been a powerhouse in the reggae-fusion scene for over 20 years. They effortlessly cross and combine genres, from blues and hip hop to reggae and rock. “Everyday People,” a song from their newest album perfectly exemplifies those intersections.

Some of their classics include “Collie Man,” “2am” and “Wiseman.”

HIRIE, a female-fronted reggae-pop band, will open and set the tone for the night.

Slightly Stoopid will not disappoint, with Karl Denson on the saxophone and C-Money on the trumpet, their sound is made for live shows.

If you’re looking for a way to decompress as the semester inches closer to finals, you can buy a ticket at livenation.com. All tickets are general admission and $40.50 after tax.

Featured image courtesy of Slightly Stoopid.