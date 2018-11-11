The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) defeated Oklahoma State (0-1) on Jon Davis’ game-winning three-pointer with .6 seconds left to lift the 49ers to a huge comeback win 66-64. The 49ers overcame a 24-point second half deficit in the final 14 minutes.

Davis scored a game-high 27 points, including five points in the final five seconds. Davis went 9-of-17 shooting from the field while going 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Malik Martin tallied his second straight double figures scoring game with 13 points while Dravon Mangum added 12 points. Milos Supica led the game with a career-high 12 boards.

Cameron McGriff led the way for the Cowboys scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds. McGriff went 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

“Jon Davis was really kind, after the game in the locker room he presented me with the game ball. How awesome is that,” Charlotte 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said. “I love the fact that we learned on Tuesday and got better. I loved their courage.”

Sanchez enjoyed his first win as a college head coach with Charlotte in only their second game of the season after falling to Chattanooga earlier in the week 80-69.

Oklahoma State got off to a fast 7-0 start then the Niners responded with a 7-0 run which was capped off with a Martin layup tying the score at seven with 12:32 remaining in the first half. The Cowboys made consecutive buckets to push their lead to 12-7. The 49ers went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 14-12 on a Martin three-pointer with 8:47 to go in the first half.

The Cowboys responded on a steal and emphatic dunk from McGriff to tie the game at 14. Oklahoma State took the lead on a three-pointer to make it 17-14 with 7:28 remaining in the first half. The Cowboys led the rest of the first half and went into halftime with a 37-19 advantage. Oklahoma State led by as much as 21 points in the first half.

Oklahoma State continued to hold a favorable advantage in the second half, leading 50-26 with 14:01 remaining. The Cowboys led 54-38 before Charlotte went on their huge run. With 7:47 remaining, the 49ers went on a 17-2 run to cut the deficit down to 56-53. Davis then hit the game-tying three on the next possession to tie the game at 56 at the 1:22 mark.

The Cowboys reclaimed the lead on a pair of free throws to make it 58-56 with 50 seconds remaining. Supica committed a turnover and a 49ers foul allowed the Cowboys to make two more free throws to extend their lead to 60-56 with 30 seconds left. On the next Charlotte possession, Mangum was fouled while shooting a three and made all three free throw attempts to cut the margin down to 60-59 with 18 seconds remaining.

McGriff converted two free throws which pushed the Cowboys lead to three points. Then Supica was fouled on an offensive rebound and he went to the line knocking down both free throws cutting Oklahoma State’s lead to 62-61 with eight seconds left. McGriff went back to the free throw line converting both which pushed the Cowboys lead to 64-61 with seven seconds remaining.

The Cowboys tried to foul Davis to put him on the line for a 1-and-1 rather than allowing him to attempt a potential game-tying three-pointer. After the foul, officials gathered at the monitor and called Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters for a flagrant foul with five seconds left. Davis made two free throws and Charlotte got the ball on the side with a chance to win. Davis hit a clutch game-winning three off the glass from the top of the key with .6 remaining to give Charlotte a huge comeback victory.

“I put in a lot of work over my four years of college and put in a lot of work in basketball my whole life and honestly I believe every shot that I take is going in,” Davis said.

Oklahoma State shot just 23 percent from the field in the second half and 21 percent from three-point range. Charlotte shot 13-of-22 from the field in the second half, finishing 20-of-46 for the game. Charlotte committed 22 turnovers in the game but overcame that by coming back from a huge deficit in the second half.

“Being good isn’t pretty; it’s not sexy,” Sanchez said. “You got to get dirty. When you don’t feel like you have any more, you have to be willing to dig in. And they did. They didn’t lay down. They just fought.”

The 49ers will face James Madison on Friday, Nov. 16 in Halton Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.