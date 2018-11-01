The 49ers’ (5-2) run of consecutive clean sheets continued with a 4-0 win against Florida Atlantic (1-7).

For the first 20 minutes the game was an even contest with both sides going after each other. In the 23rd minute Charlotte was rewarded a penalty kick, which was subsequently blocked by the Owls goalkeeper. Even after this setback it did not lower the morale of the team, it in fact raised the intensity of the boys and they finished the half on a strong note.

With halftime coming near, the Niners were given a corner kick in the 38th minute which was taken by Teddy Chaouche. With Chaouche’s great delivery Patrick Hogan expertly volleyed the ball into the back of the net, giving the GK no chance. That was not it for the 49ers, however, as in the 44th minute, the second goal of the game came from a combination of Delasi Batse and Joe Brito. Batse pressured the defense with a low, teasing ball which Brito was able to gently guide into the bottom corner.

With the score now 2-0 at halftime, Charlotte was able to take full control of the second half and play at a tempo that Florida Atlantic could not handle. A corner kick in the 73rd minute taken by Chaouche was able to find Callum Montgomery in the box, who was able to deflect his shot off a defender and find the net. The Niners dominant night was not over, as in the 78th minute Daniel Bruce was able to connect with Preston Popp for the game’s fourth goal.

By the time the regulation time whistle blew, Charlotte had outshot the Owls 30-9, with the majority of that coming in the second half. Corner kicks were also an important factor in the game, Charlotte out kicked Florida Atlantic 13-3.

Next on the agenda for the Niners is a potential undefeated season at home (8-0), as they take on the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m.