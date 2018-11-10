Seniors Jannelle Curtiss and Reeana Richardson were honored with a bouquet of flowers before the start of the match. The two seniors received a standing ovation from the crowd as they stood in the middle of the Halton Arena hardwood.

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team (16-14, 6-8) started off slow against the Marshall Herd (10-19, 3-11), but the 49ers ultimately defeated Marshall 3-1.

The 49ers narrowly lost their first set of the game 27-25, but they managed to dominate the Herd their next two sets outscoring them 25-15 each set.

Both teams fought tooth and nail to win the fourth set, but the 49ers wound up winning 27-25.

Junior Molly Shaw was the enforcer for the Niners leading the team with 17 kills. Junior Sofie Perrens led the team in aces with two. Freshman Tyra Galloway was the shield of the team leading in blocks with four. Freshman Nya Steele led the team in assists with 60 and junior Taylor Berg led the team in digs with 20.

The 49ers have clinched a C-USA tournament berth with their win against Marshall and they’ll look to play the number one seeded Rice Owls next.

The 49ers will look to defeat the Owls Friday, Nov. 16 in Huntington, West Virginia in the Conference USA tournament opener.

Photo by Leysha Caraballo